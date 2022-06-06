2 hospitalized after being struck by Amtrak train in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI (WXYZ) — According to the Ann Arbor Fire Department, two people were struck by an Amtrack train after trespassing on the railroad bridge directly south of Mitchell Field.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. on June 5 leaving a male and female seriously injured.

One of the victims was struck and thrown into the Huron River, suffering critical injuries. The other suffered serious injuries and landed on the embankment, according to the department.

AAFD firefighters provided medical care to both patients. The one critical patient had to be packaged and carried up the river embankment for transport to University of Michigan Hospital.

"This was a near double fatal incident," the department said on Facebook. "We cannot stress enough, do NOT trespass on the railroad bridges or tracks. The newer Amtrak engines are very quiet and do not sound their air horns when traveling through Ann Arbor (no grade crossings). The trains also quickly get up to +55 mph. Pedestrians on the tracks do NOT have time to react."