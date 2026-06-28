Two pedestrians killed after being struck by driver on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two people are dead after being hit by a driver on Detroit's west side early Sunday morning, a spokesperson for the Detroit Police Department tells us.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. near McNichols and Schaefer, right in front of Sinai-Grace hospital.

We're told that the victims were trying to cross the street when a driver going fast struck them. Both people were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver involved in the crash has been taken into custody, and DPD said they are also submitting a warrant to Wayne County prosecutors.