Two rescued after vessel capsizes in Lake Erie in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Sunday morning at approximately 3:30 a.m., the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit was dispatched to Lake Erie in Monroe County after being notified that two subjects were in the water.

The caller, police say, was one of those victims.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Marine Unit was activated with support from area fire departments and the U.S. Coast Guard.

The two victims were rescued at approximately 4:13 a.m. by the Coast Guard and brought to shore in Bolles Harbor in Monroe Township. The victims were not wearing life jackets and were clinging to the hull of a sinking 30-foot boat about three miles off of

Monroe, MI. They were rescued without injuries.

1 of 2: #BREAKING About 4 am today @USCG Station Toledo, OH rescued 2 people, neither of whom was wearing a life jacket, clinging to the hull of a sinking 30-foot boat in #LakeErie 3 miles off Monroe, MI. STA Toledo crew rescued them with no medical concerns & transported to ... pic.twitter.com/S5WwLToa9r — USCG Great Lakes (@USCGGreatLakes) July 17, 2022

The names of the two rescued are not being released at this time.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Marine Unit has coordinate with towboats in the area for the recovery of the capsized vessel.

The U.S. Coast Guard says the public should avoid the area as the vessel is still submerged and recovery is still underway.