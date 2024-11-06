DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two people were killed and a third person was injured after a shooting in Detroit on Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on W. McNichols Road near Whitcomb, just east of Greenfield Road. According to police, the shooting happened at "some type of recording studio."

Detroit Police Deputy Chief Jacqueline Pritchett said officers were on routine patrol when two males alerted them that someone had been shot inside the building.

Watch Pritchett talk about the shooting in the video below:

Police: Two shot and killed at recording studio in Detroit, third person hospitalized

When police went into the building, they found three people shot. A male and a female were killed, police said. A third victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Pritchett said there's no threat to the public.

The homicide task force is investigating, Pritchett said. They're looking for surveillance video near the scene.

"It should be frightening to everyone. No one wants to be in the neighborhood where people are shot. So I just let people know that Detroit Police Department is very capable, we're out here, we are heroes and I'm confident this crime will be solved as well," Pritchett said.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department's homicide unit at 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or detroitrewards.tv.

