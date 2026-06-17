Two Star Bar opening in former Warrilow's in Ferndale on June 22

FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A highly-anticipated bar coming to the former Warrilow's in Ferndale will open later this month.

Two Star Bar, located at 2140 Hilton Rd. in Ferndale, will open its doors on June 22 with plans to bring a fresh take on the classic neighborhood bar.

Two Star will occupy the former Warrilow's location, which served the Ferndale area for more than 50 years. It opened in 1955.

According to the owners, Two Star Bar has a simple vision: "preserve the welcoming spirit that made the location a local favorite while building a gathering place for the next generation of patrons."

The bar will offer affordable food and drinks, featuring fresh pizza, sliders, rotating specials and the famous Warrilow's nachos.

"Yes, the Nacho is staying," co-owner Toly Ashkenazi said in a statement. "We heard that loud and clear."

While the bar officially opens on June 22, a grand opening celebration will take place on Saturday, June 27.

"We wanted to create a true neighborhood bar—a place where everyone feels comfortable walking in, where the bartender remembers your drink, and where people can gather after work, watch a game, hangout, or simply unwind," Ashkenazi said in a statement. "Ferndale has always embraced independent businesses, and we're excited to be part of that tradition."