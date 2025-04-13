Watch Now
Two teens charged after allegedly carjacking DoorDash driver in Southfield

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two teens have been charged after allegedly carjacking a DoorDash driver in Southfield.

Prosecutors say that the two suspects — 18-year-old Derek Butler and a 17-year-old juvenile — stole a 2023 Dodge Challenger while the driver was making a delivery. Officials say that one of the suspects threatened the driver with a gun before the two took off.

After a chase where both the Challenger and police vehicles reached over 100 miles per hour, both suspects were eventually arrested, with a gun found in the center console.

The two teens have been charged with Carjacking and Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and face more than five years in prison if convicted.

“Carjackings are more than just a property crime, they traumatize victims and endanger our communities,” said Prosecutor McDonald in a statement on the charges. “The victim was simply doing his job. Violent crime will never be tolerated, and we will hold these defendants accountable.”

