Drivers crash U-Hauls into businesses in Royal Oak Township, Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Drivers backed two U-Hauls into two separate businesses, less than five miles apart, and almost at the same time early Monday morning. The businesses are in Detroit and Royal Oak Township.

We're told that around 3:20 a.m., a U-Haul backed into Prestige Hookah & Smoke Shop on 8 Mile and Wyoming in Royal Oak Township — nine minutes away from the first crash — causing damage in the front of the business. Michigan State Police (MSP), Ferndale Fire and DTE arrived to the scene, with the firefighters and DTE helping with a damaged water line and electrical line.

According to MSP, three suspects used the U-Haul to ram into the business and steal an ATM. The U-Haul was not reported as stolen, but it did have a punched ignition and damaged steering.

MSP is still looking for these suspects. If you have information on this, contact the Metro North Post at 248.584.5740 or Crime Stoppers at 800.Speak.Up.

The second crash happened at Fenkell and Marlowe in Detroit around 3:45 a.m., where a driver crashed a U-Haul into the front of a cash checking business. Police say they are not sure what was taken and didn't have information to share on the suspects.

We spoke with Yancy Baker, who called 911 when he saw this all happening. He thinks it may have been part of a smash-and-grab situation.

"I never thought that could have happened right here," Yancy told us. "When I first came up here, I didn't see nobody, I just saw the headlights...it's terrible, people can't even have nice businesses without people trying to steal from them."

It is unclear at this time if the two incidents are related. We will update this story when we learn more.