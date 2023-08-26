Watch Now
U-M graduate workers vote to ratify deal with university

poster_c604c2b745d249fe98b480621a48edfc.jpg
WXYZ-TV
Posted at 8:25 PM, Aug 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-25 20:25:46-04

(WXYZ) — The University of Michigan Graduate Employee's Organization says 97% of their members have voted to ratify an agreement with the university just days before the fall term classes begin.

The union leaders signed the three-year tentative agreement on Tuesday. The ratification process rand through midnight on Aug. 24.

Employees have been on strike since March 29 and the agreement includes a 20% increase in pay over three years for Ann Arbor employees, a 10.5% pay raise over three years for Dearborn employees, and annual salary increases of 9% for Flint campus employees.

Other parts of the agreement include a $1,000 bonus to employees, up to 12 weeks of paid leave for birthing parents, expanded gender-affirming care, and more.

The agreement comes two weeks after university officials warned graduate workers they could be replaced if they continued striking during the fall.

Classes are set to begin on Monday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

