U-M Health to purchase Mid-Michigan's Sparrow Health

Another major health system merger is in the works in Michigan. On Thursday, the University of Michigan Health System announced it was purchasing Sparrow Health System in Mid-Michigan.

The U-M Board of Regents approved the merger on Thursday, following the Sparrow Health board of directors approving it on Nov. 28.

An announcement is expected Friday, and the agreement is expected to be complete in the first half of 2023.

Sparrow Health has more than 115 health systems in Mid-Michigan, and there will be more than 200 care sites throughout the state after the merger.

This is the second major merger between health systems in Michigan over the past couple of years.

In January 2022, the merger between Beaumont Health System and West Michigan-based Spectrum Health became official. The new name for the company is Corewell Health.