U-M says number of students & graduates who have had visas revoked increased to 22

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The University of Michigan said nearly two dozen international students and graduates have had their student visas terminated by the federal government.

In a letter to students, faculty and staff on Wednesday, U-M President Santa J. Ono said that 22 people – 12 enrolled students and 10 graduates – have had their visas revoked.

"The federal government has not shared details on the specific reasons for these visa revocations or SEVIS record terminations," the letter reads.

Watch below: Academic community concerned as international student visas continue to be revoked nationwide

Continued international student visa revocation has academic community concerned

According to the letter, the university has increased its review of the government's Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) after hearing reports of student visas being terminated, and no notice is given to the university.

Earlier this week, we spoke to Orven Mallari, the secretary of the Graduate Employees Organization at the University of Michigan.

"Also known as GEO. We are a labor union for graduate workers, representing over 2,000 members, and half of them are international students," said Orven.

For Orven, this is a concern because, so far, he knows of six international students who've had their student visas revoked.

"They are graduate students here who teach students who perform world-class research. And all of a sudden, a few of them are being told to flee the country, essentially," said Orven.

Other universities across Michigan are also experiencing the same. Wayne State University says four of its nearly 1,200 international students have had their visas revoked.

Last month, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the State Department had revoked over 300 student visas nationwide.

"If you apply for a visa to enter the U.S. as a student. And you tell us the reason is not because you want to write op-eds, but because you want to participate in movements that are involved in doing things like vandalizing universities, harassing students. Taking over buildings, creating a ruckus... we are not going to give you a visa. Every time I find one of these lunatics, I take away their visa," said Rubio.

According to the Association of American Universities, international students added $44 billion to the U.S. economy last academic year. Rosemary says Michigan gets around $230 million.

"For international graduate students who have the talent to make it big here, why would they want to go here if they are always at some kind of chance to be deported at any random moment," said Orven.

