U-M student dies after being struck by vehicle while riding scooter

Ann Arbor Police
Posted at 10:51 AM, Jul 10, 2023
(WXYZ) — A 21-year-old University of Michigan student has died after being hit by a vehicle while on a motorized scooter on Saturday evening.

Ann Arbor police said the accident happened at Oakland Avenue and Hill Street around 11:30 p.m. 

According to police, the student was traveling eastbound on Hill Street and crossed the center line, colliding head-on with a sedan traveling westbound.

The 77-year-old sedan driver was not injured in the crash and stayed on scene. 

The victim, identified as Seth Sugar of Deerfield, Illinois, died from his injuries on July 9, police say. 

