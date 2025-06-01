U of M police investigating after on-campus peony garden vandalized

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The University of Michigan's Division of Public Safety & Security department is investigating after the on-campus peony garden was vandalized over the weekend.

We're told the vandalism was reported to police just after 6 a.m. on Sunday morning. DPSS officers saw about 250 peony plants on the north side of the garden – about a third of the garden's 800 plants – had most of their flowers cut off.

Police say that 100 signs were also left by the vandals.

In a photo provided by police, the vandals left a message that reads 'Plant Live Don't Matter, Human Lives Do', with the message saying in part, 'Palestinian lives deserve to be cared for, more than these flowers.' The message also referenced the thousands of Palestinians killed in the War in Gaza that started in 2023.

The director of the Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Nichols Arboretum, Tony Kolenic, posted a video to Facebook on the vandalism. In the video, he said in part, "As someone who has spent my career working in environmental justice, I believe deeply in the healing power of nature and in our responsibility to protect and care for it. What happened here was an act of disregard not just for the garden, but for the community that cherishes it, even for life itself." He also said that "this resilient garden endures," saying that the 'garden will bloom again.'

DPSS is working to pursue criminal charges in this case and is looking for the suspects. Anyone with information is urged to contact DPSS Dispatch at (734) 763-1131, the confidential tip line at (800) 863-1355 or email UM-DPSS-TIPS@umich.edu.