Watch Now
News

Actions

U.S. applications for jobless claims rise in a labor market that remains very healthy

Unemployment Benefits
Matt Rourke/AP
A "now hiring" sign is posted in Garnet Valley, Pa., Monday, May 10, 2021. Applications for unemployment benefits inched down last week, Thursday, April 21, 2022, as the total number of Americans collecting aid fell to its lowest level in more than 50 years. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Unemployment Benefits
Posted at 8:50 AM, Nov 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-16 08:50:47-05

More Americans filed for jobless claims last week, but the labor market remains broadly healthy in the face of retreating inflation and elevated interest rates.

Applications for unemployment benefits rose by 13,000 to 231,000 for the week ending Nov. 11, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

That's the most in three months. Jobless claim applications are seen as representative of the number of layoffs in a given week.

Overall, 1.87 million people were collecting unemployment benefits the week that ended Nov. 4, about 32,000 more than the previous week and the most since March.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Scripps Howard Awards!