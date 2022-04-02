Watch
U.S. auto sales fall in Q1 as chip shortage slows factories

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
David Zalubowski/AP
Posted at 8:40 AM, Apr 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-02 08:40:03-04

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. new-vehicle sales fell about 12% in the first quarter compared with a year ago, as the global computer chip shortage continued to slow factories amid high consumer demand.

General Motors reported Friday that its sales were down 20% for the quarter, while Toyota sales were off 15%.

Stellantis sales were down 14%, while Nissan was off almost 30%.

Honda reported a 23% decline, and Hyundai sales were fell just 4% from January through March. Many automakers expect improvement during the year, especially in the second half.

