U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen officers

On Saturday, August 14, U.S. and Michigan flags will be lowered to half-staff throughout the state of Michigan to honor the lives of law enforcement officials who have died in the line of duty, including those who have died of COVID-19.

“Michigan’s law enforcement officials will forever be remembered for their bravery, courage, and dedication to our great state,” Governor Gretchen Whitmer said. “Every day, these heroes put their lives on the line to protect the lives of the public, especially during the pandemic, serving at times of great uncertainty. As we remember their lives and legacies, my heart is with the loved ones of these great public servants.”

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, and other organizations are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff as well.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Sunday, August 15 unless otherwise notified.