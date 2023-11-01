Watch Now
U.S. job openings rise slightly to 9.6 million, sign of continued strength in the job market

Job Openings
Lynne Sladky/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2019, file photo, a sign advertises job opportunities at Harry's Pizzeria in the Coconut Grove neighborhood in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Posted at 2023-11-01T10:43:30-0400
and last updated 2023-11-01 10:43:30-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Employers posted 9.6 million job openings in September, up from 9.5 million in August and a sign that the U.S. job market remains strong in the face of higher interest rates.

Layoffs fell, and the number of Americans quitting their jobs — a sign of confidence they can find better pay elsewhere — was virtually unchanged.

The September openings are down from a record 12 million in March 2022 but remain high by historical standards.

Before 2021 — when the American economy began to surge from the COVID-19 pandemic — monthly job openings had never topped 8 million.

