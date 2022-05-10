U.S. Navy Week returning to Detroit from July 11-17

(WXYZ) — The U.S. Navy is bringing bring Navy Week to Detroit this summer, with 50-75 Sailors expected to come to the Motor City.

The last time the U.S. Navy was here was in 2017 for the commissioning of the USS Detroit in the 2015 for Navy Week, and it is one of 14 locations for the 2022 Navy Week program.

It will take place from July 11-17, and include in-person demonstrations, performances, engagements and more that will include:

Senior Navy Leaders – Flag officer and senior civilian Navy leaders with ties to Detroit and the surrounding area.

Namesake Sailors – Sailors serving on the littoral combat ship USS Detroit (LCS 7), and the Ohio-class nuclear-powered guided missile submarine USS Michigan (SSGN 727).

Navy Band Great Lakes - Performances and masterclasses with Navy Musicians.

Naval History and Heritage Command – Educational presentations and lesson plans about the deep ties between Colorado and the Navy.

USS Constitution – Demonstrations about the oldest commissioned ship in the Navy.

U.S. Navy SEALs and Special Warfare Combat Craft Crew – Demonstrations and Static displays.

U.S. Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command – Educational presentation on the importance of atmospheric and oceanographic science and the overall value of STEM education to the Navy.



“We are very excited to bring Navy Week to Detroit,” said NAVCO’s director, Cmdr. John Fage. “Navy Weeks give us the opportunity to help connect Americans to their Navy. We are looking forward to safely and responsibly building those connections in the Detroit area and showing everyone why their Navy is so important.”

For more information on Navy Week, visit the Detroit Navy Week website.

