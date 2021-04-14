Suspect arrested after U.S. Postal Service truck is carjacked in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A person is in police custody following the carjacking of a U.S. Postal Service truck. The USPS offered a cash reward for information leading to an arrest after the postal truck was stolen from a worker in Detroit on Wednesday.

The carjacking happened just before 3 p.m. in the 12600 block of Monte Vista. A postal worker was preparing to deliver mail when she was pulled out of her vehicle by a female suspect and thrown to the ground. That suspect then jumped into the postal truck and fled in the vehicle.

The suspect was last seen heading west on Grand River near Fullerton Street. Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, Detroit police were able to locate the woman in the 11700 block of Appoline and take her into custody.

"The safety and well-being of U.S. Postal Service employees is a top priority for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the federal law enforcement arm of the U.S. Postal Service," USPS said in a statement. "Postal Inspectors are aware of the incident and are working closely with the Detroit Police Department to solve this crime."

The postal worker was not injured in the incident.

If you have information on this crime, contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.