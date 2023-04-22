U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee released from hospital after successful cancer surgery

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — U.S. Representative Dan Kildee (MI-08) has been released from George Washington University Hospital after successfully undergoing surgery for squamous cell carcinoma.

“I am happy to be leaving the hospital after a successful surgery to remove a small cancerous tumor. I want to thank my great team of doctors who provided excellent care. I continue to be grateful that I caught my cancer diagnosis early thanks to a preventative scan. After surgery and recovery, my doctors have told me my prognosis is excellent," Congressman Dan Kildee (MI-08) said in a press release Saturday.

“I want to thank my family, including my wife Jennifer and my children Ryan, Kenneth and Katy, for their unconditional love and being by my side. As I continue to recover from my surgery at home, I want to thank my constituents for their continued support. And I would like to thank my talented and dedicated staff, who are continuing to serve the people of the Eighth District as I recuperate."

Currently, no date has been set for Rep. Kildee's return to Congress.

“I look forward to being back voting in Congress and traveling the district soon.”