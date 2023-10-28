UAW adds GM Spring Hill Assembly Plant to Stand Up Strike

On the same day that the United Auto Workers union reached a tentative agreement with Stellantis, the union expanded its strike to another General Motors plant.

UAW Local 1853 posted on Facebook that they were added to the Stand Up Strike. The plant is the Spring Hill Manufacturing Plant in Tenneesee.

That plant produces the Cadillac XT5, XT6 the all-new, all-electric Lyriq and the GMC Acadia.

According to GM, about 3,900 people work at the Spring Hill Assembly Plant, and that would put more than 17,000 GM workers on strike.

GM released a statement shortly after the strike was called that said, “We are disappointed by the UAW’s action in light of the progress we have made. We have continued to bargain in good faith with the UAW, and our goal remains to reach an agreement as quickly as possible.”

The union on Saturday reached a tentative agreement with Stellantis, three days after reaching an agreement with Ford. The agreements are similar with 25% pay increases over the life of the contract, as well as the restoration of cost-of-living adjustment and more.

Currently, GM UAW workers are on strike at the Wentzville Assembly Plant in Missouri, the Arlington Plant in Texas and 18 parts distribution plants. The Wentzville plant produces the Chevrolet Colorado, GMC Canyon, Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana. The Arlington plant produces the Chevy Tahoe, Chevy Suburban, GMC Yukon and Cadillac Escalade.

The union has called on Stellantis and Ford workers to go back to work while the tentative agreement vote plays out.

On Sunday, the Ford UAW National Council is set to come to Detroit and vote on whether or not to send the tentative agreement to union membership. The Stellantis National Council has to do the same thing.