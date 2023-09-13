UAW lays out ‘Stand Up Strike’ strategy against Big Three to ‘keep companies guessing’

(WXYZ) — United Auto Workers union President Shawn Fain hopped on Facebook Live to give an update on Big Three negotiations and strike strategy Wednesday afternoon, one day before the contract deadline.

Fain revealed what they are calling a "Stand Up Strike" strategy if a deal does not arrive before the deadline, where they are preparing to strike the Big Three but at a limited number of targeted locations. Based on how the bargaining is going, Fain said they could announce more locals to stand up and strike. He said the locals that aren't called to strike would maintain "a constant strike readiness" as they work under an expired agreement.

"This is going to create confusion for the companies … it’s going to turbocharge the power of our negotiations," said Fain.

Fain said there has been movement in the negotiations with automakers, but that they are "very far apart" when it comes to the UAW's key priorities. The UAW wants double-digit pay increases, the end of the tiered wage system, better healthcare, a 32-hour work week and more.

"All together, we are seeing movement from the companies, but they still aren't willing to agree on the kinds of raise that will make up for inflation on top of decades of falling wages. And their proposals don't reflect the massive profits that we've generated for these companies," said Fain on Wednesday.

Offers have been sent to the UAW from all three automakers — General Motors, Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis — but agreements haven't been met. On Tuesday, Ford CEO Jim Farley said a new offer sent to the UAW “the most lucrative offer in 80 years of working with the UAW.”

Fain addressed that proposal in part by saying, "I find it funny and sad that Jim Farley, the CEO of Ford, told the press last night at the (Detroit) Auto Show that Ford had offered the elimination of tiers. That's not true. Tiers remain at Ford under their proposal," he said.

Here's a look at the wage slide Fain presented during the Facebook Live:

Fain also showed how far the Big Three still are from the UAW's main demands.

“We’re preparing to strike these companies in a way they’ve never seen before," said Fain.

He added, speaking to the membership: "Nobody’s coming to save us … our greatest hope and our only hope is with each other.”

He said he's at peace with the decision to strike if they must.

In August, 97% of UAW workers voted yes to authorize a strike against the Big Three.

Fain said in early September that the union planned to on strike against any Detroit automaker that didn't reach a new agreement by the time the contract expires.

Ahead of this potential strike, the UAW has $825 million in its strike fund, enough to pay 150,000 UAW members $500 a week for 11 weeks.

In most cases, workers on strike are not eligible for unemployment benefits. Members who find other work during the strike won't get strike pay if making more than $500 a week. Strike benefits do cover health care, but do not cover vision, hearing, dental, sick or accident benefits.

The contract deadline is 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, September 14.

"Tomorrow night, I want you to be ready to stand up," Fain said. "I want you to be able to stand up for family, I want you to be able to stand up for community, I want you to be able to stand up for future generations, I want you to be able to stand up for cooperate greed. So let's stand up and make history together."