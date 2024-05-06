UAW members at Warren Stellantis plant vote to authorize strike over facility conditions

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — United Auto Workers members at the Stellantis plant in Warren voted to authorize a strike, the union announced Monday.

More than 1,000 members at UAW Local 869 voted to authorize a strike at the Stellantis Warren Stamping Plant, claiming the company has refused "to address health & safety grievances at the facility." Union members were still working as of Monday evening.

Employees say they are facing many issues including problems with ventilation fans, ergo matting, personal protective equipment, flooding, lighting, flooring, oil leaks and sanitation.

“Not only do we want these health and safety grievances resolved, we want our members to leave the same way they came,” UAW Local 869 President Romaine McKinney III said in a statement from the union. “We want members to understand they’re not just a number or just a body on the line. They will come to work and feel like they have some ownership in that building.”

The UAW posted a video to YouTube about the vote:

“We must stand up and stand together for this health and safety grievance procedure because this is our livelihood,” a statement from UAW Local 869 member Chautay Smith said in the union press release. “So, let’s stand up at Warren Stamping and take care of us the way we need to be taken care of.”

The UAW says the Warren plant provides supplies for more than half a dozen other Stellantis plants. They said a strike could impact production of Dodge RAM, Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Wagoneer.

Stellantis sent the following statement: