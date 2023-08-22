UAW members cast ballots for strike authorization vote

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Hundreds of United Auto Workers union members cast their ballots at local offices deciding whether to authorize a potential strike on Tuesday.

Members are currently working under a contract that is set to expire on Sept. 14. The UAW has been in talks with Detroit's Big Three — Ford, Stellantis and General Motors — since July. However, they remain far apart on issues like pay increases and retirement benefits.

Tuesday starting at midnight, a strike authorization vote began. That's the process by which members decide if they are willing to approve the UAW's international leaders to call for a strike if necessary.

"Right now, we don’t even have the ability to call off or be sick," said Michael Harris, who cast his vote Tuesday afternoon at UAW Local 7 on the east side of Detroit.

Harris says he's been working at Stellantis for the last three years. He says he made sure to cast his vote in hopes of improving conditions in the plants.

"They’ve been working us 60 hours a week now for over a year, so it’s pretty important," Harris said.

The UAW is now pushing for change, asking for a double-digit pay increase, an end to wage tiers and improved cost of living, pension and retirement benefits, among other demands.

While a strike authorization vote passing doesn’t mean a picket line is imminent, workers say it is a strong show of force and offers leverage at the bargaining table if the union cannot strike a deal with the automakers by the end of the negotiation period.

"The world is watching. They need to see that we’re serious about these things. It’s not that we want to go on a strike. We know that a strike will hurt us as well as the company but more importantly, it’s going to hurt the community," said Lynda Jackson, who is the reporting secretary at UAW Local 7.

Jackson says she's been working at Stellantis for the last 13 years. She says the max pay for a worker has remained about the same for 20 years, making it more and more challenging for workers to afford groceries, homes and the very vehicles they produce.

"For every union job, there’s about eight different jobs that follow with us: our different suppliers, the stores and businesses in the neighborhood. So if we’re not getting money, that really kills the economy," Jackson said. "We need to not only show that to the company that that’s what’s going to happen if they’re not willing to bargain in good faith but also to the community so that they will support us as well."

Jackson say workers deserve a livable wage and benefits that can help them sustain their families.

"To hear that (automakers are) making these record profits and you’re telling us that you want us to take less vacation time, you want us to take lesser amount of pay," Jackson said. "It’s not just about the money but as a person who works 60 to 70 hours a week, I should be able to go in a grocery store without a care in the world and get the things my family needs."

The results are expected later this week. Strike authorization votes in the past have passed overwhelmingly. Workers expect the same this year.

On Wednesday, UAW President Shawn Fain will join workers near Stellantis’ Detroit Assembly Complex Mack for a practice picket from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.