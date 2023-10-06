UAW president says GM agreed to put battery plants under national agreement; No new targets announced

(WXYZ) — United Auto Workers union President Shawn Fain detailed the latest in the negotiations between the union and the Big Three automakers on Friday, citing breaking developments shortly before his 2 p.m. EDT Facebook Live.

Fain said after threatening a possible strike at GM's Arlington Assembly, the automaker reportedly agreed to place electric battery manufacturing plants under the national agreement.

”We are winning, we are making progress, and we are headed in the right direction," said Fain.

He said the strike is working, but they are not there yet with the Big Three.

No new strike targets were announced on Friday.

The initial deadline for a new contract was 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14. After the contract expired, workers walked out at three plants: GM Wentzville Assembly in Missouri, Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex in Ohio, and the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant, final assembly and paint only.

Later, on September 22, UAW President Shawn Fain called on all parts distribution centers for General Motors and Stellantis to additionally go on strike as part of the union’s “Stand Up Strike” strategy, where they strike but at a limited number of targeted locations. The method is in an effort, Fain said, to keep the automakers guessing and give the union the upper hand in negotiations.

Most recently, Fain called on Ford’s Chicago Assembly and GM’s Lansing Delta Township Assembly to strike, bringing the number of the union’s striking workers to around 25,000.

The UAW wants double-digit pay increases, the end of the tiered wage system, better healthcare, a 32-hour work week and more.

The UAW had well over $800 million in the strike fund at the beginning of the strike, and many workers we spoke with during negotiations said they were willing to fight for what they wanted.

