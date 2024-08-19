UAW threatens potential strike against Stellantis alleging company is going back on commitments

The United Auto Workers union said several UAW locals are prepared to file grievances against Stellantis and could strike if necessary over "the company’s failure to keep its investment commitments and honor the union contract."

It comes several days after UAW President Shawn Fain targeted Stellantis and its CEO, Carlos Tavares, on Friday, saying sales are down, profits are down, and the CEO pay is up.

After the union's historic Stand Up Strike last year, the union negotiated a right to strike over plant closings, outsourcing of jobs and product & investment commitments.

WATCH BELOW: UAW details agreement with Stellantis after 2023 Stand Up Strike

UAW details Stellantis agreement

Earlier this month, Stellantis had warned the union it could lay off thousands of worker employed at the Stellantis Warren Truck Plant, which builds an older version of the Ram 1500 pickup truck.

“This company made a commitment to autoworkers at Stellantis in our union contract, and we intend to enforce that contract to the full extent," Fain said on Monday afternoon. “On behalf of autoworkers everywhere, we’re standing up against a company that wants to go back on its commitments and drive a race to the bottom at the expense of the American worker.”

The union said that the company is going back on its product commitments to reopen the Belvidere Assembly.

According to the union, the locals that may file grievances include UAW Local 12 at Toledo Assembly, Local 140 at the Warren Truck Plant, Local 1700 at Sterling Heights Assembly, Local 7 at the Detroit Jefferson Assembly Complex, Local 51 at the Mack Assembly Complex and two locals in Kokomo, Indiana.

We have reached out to Stellantis for a statement.