UAW votes for direct election of leaders in wake of scandal

Posted at 5:02 PM, Dec 02, 2021
DETROIT (AP) — Members of the United Auto Workers union have overwhelmingly approved picking their leaders by direct ballot elections.

In doing so they have rejected a system that many blamed for corruption in the union’s top ranks.

The so-called “one member, one vote” measure got nearly 64% of 140,586 valid ballots that were received by Monday’s mail-in deadline. About 36% favored the current system of leadership picked by delegates to a convention. That's according to results released Thursday.

The results are not official until approved by the Labor Department and a federal judge.

The election of the union’s 13-member International Executive Board is likely to take place next summer or fall.

