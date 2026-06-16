UFO Bar and Spot Lite in Detroit announce closures at the end of the month

(WXYZ) — The owners of UFO Bar in Corktown and Spot Lite on Detroit's east side announced both will close their doors.

According to a post on social media, Spot Lite's last day will be Saturday, June 28 and UFO Bar will close after Monday, June 30.

The owners said in the post that "we have decided to close this chapter in our lives and move away from nightlife."

According to the post, a new record store and cocktail bar called Detroit Vinyl Bar will open inside UFO Bar. More details are expected to come in the coming months.

Cairo Coffee, which operated out of Spot Lite, will remain open temporarily while they transition to a new location.

"We are incredibly grateful to all of our patrons, artists, dancers, and most of all, our team that made the party happen each night. Their dedication to customer service, safety, and sound created the energy that Spot Lite became so famous for. Honestly, there are too many people to thank and we hope to see each one of you so that we can thank you individually," the post reads.