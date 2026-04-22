UM regent being investigated after allegedly making 'disturbing' comments about student in Slack channel

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Jordan Acker, a University of Michigan regent and Southfield-based attorney, is being investigated after allegedly making 'disturbing' comments about a university student in an slack channel.

According to a recent report by The Guardian, Acker made the comments about a female Democrat party strategist.

Fellow regents Mark J. Bernstein and Michael J. Behm called the messages 'disturbing' and said in a statement that they reported the matter and expect it to be investigated "thoroughly, fairly, and expeditiously."

The following statement was released on Monday (April 20) by the Senate Advisory Committee on University Affairs (SACUA):

"The Senate Advisory Committee on University Affairs has reviewed the recently-published report concerning Regent Acker’s communications on social media. The reports allege that he divulged private information about a University of Michigan student on an open Slack channel with his colleagues. In this communication he is reported to have lewdly and misogynistically speculated on the student’s sexual activity and posted her picture.

The conduct described in this report is disgusting, a violation of trust and professional standards, and unbecoming of the high office to which Regent Acker has been elected. If these allegations are true, Regent Acker should resign his position immediately."

Acker, a Democrat from Huntington Woods, has been on the board since 2019. He received his Bachelor's degree from Michigan in 2006, as he is the first Regent to have graduated from Michigan in the 21st century.



Watch our previous coverage of Acker

Community leaders, Jordan Acker hold press conference after law firm vandalized