Uncertainty for Oakland University students as faculty strike on first day of fall semester

(WXYZ) — From empty classrooms to protests at the gates of Oakland University, the first day of the fall semester started with uncertainty as fresh rounds of negotiations got underway between the faculty and administrators about raising the compensation for lecturers.

After the deadline expired last night with no resolution, some students and teachers gathered in a show of solidarity for equitable rights.

One of the major sticking points is supporting part-time lecturers with job security, retirement benefits, and health care.

However, for Oakland University officials the wish list is untenable due to a drop in enrollment, which has created a $17 million revenue shortfall. But Karen Miller, who is the president of the American Association of University Professors, says the administrators are using money as an excuse.

Meanwhile, even with a tense atmosphere on campus, Senior Vice President for student affairs at Oakland University, Glenn Macintosh, believes it will all work out in the end as the main objective for both parties is to serve students and provide them with a quality university experience.