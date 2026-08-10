Unc's Pizza opening in Downtown Detroit Tuesday with goal to be 'neighborhood pizza' spot

Two Detroit restaurant veterans are teaming up to open a new pizza spot in Downtown Detroit.

Larry Kahn, Ann-Marie Muprhy and Jeff Alexander, the ownership team behind Dime Store, and Tony Sacco of Mootz Pizzeria + Bar, are opening Unc's Pizza in Detroit's Capitol Park. It officially opens Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 4 p.m.

Hayden Stinebaugh

Located at 1133 Griswold St., the pizza spot is named after Kahn's Uncle Paul, who was affectionately known as "Unc."

"We wanted to create the neighborhood pizza place we all wish still existed," Kahn said in a statement. "The kind of place where everyone feels welcome, families stay awhile and another chair is pulled up to the table."

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The pizza restaurant is being led by executive chefs Andrew Shedden and Josh Taylor, who had stints at Olin, Marrow in the Market, Dime Store and Supergeil, as well as Chicago restaurants Café Ba-Ba-Reeba! and Moto.

Inside, the restaurant was designed by Tury Design and Plan to Build, bringing a nostalgic and approachable spirit. There will be 80 indoor seats and 50 outdoor speats across two floors.

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“Hospitality isn't just a service; it's a way of looking out for one another,” Murphy added in the statement. “This place is dedicated to the people who taught us to be generous with our time, care for our communities and make everyone feel like they belong.”

Hayden Stinebaugh

The menu includes Detroit-style red and white pizza, salads, shareables and sandwiches.

It will be open 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.