Under Armour to give Michigan teen custom-fit shoes for his size 23-24 feet

Posted at 10:07 AM, Mar 29, 2023
Under Armour is stepping up to help a mid-Michigan teen who struggled to find size 23 or 24 shoes after his story went viral.

According to ABC 12 in Flint, 14-year-old Eric Kilburn, who goes to Goodrich High School, was sized by Under Armour for a custom-fit pair of shoes.

Eric is 6-foot-10 and had struggled to find shoes that fit him.

ABC 12 reports that Under Armour's senior director for product development, Robb Cropp, flew to Michigan for the measurement. It included a digital scan of his feet.

“I have been in the industry for almost 30 years, I have never seen anything bigger than 22,” Cropp said, according to ABC 12. “I don't have Eric's exact size figured out yet, we need a couple more days to figure that out, but he's going to be the largest shoe we ever built.”

