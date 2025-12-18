Under-consumption trend helping shoppers save money this holiday season

FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — In a season of sales, stacked packages, and social media pressure, more people are choosing to do the opposite. The under-consumption trend is gaining traction this holiday season, with families cutting back on gifts, reusing decorations, and prioritizing experiences over things.

Tessa Benzinger is the owner of The Refill Store, walking lightly in Ferndale. She said this shift from over-consumption to under-consumption is less about spending and more about intention. Many are seeing customers move away from trendy, one-time purchases and towards gifts with meaning.

"We can give experiences, you know, like memberships to the zoo or Greenfield Village or gift certificates to restaurants or just like little packages curated by local makers," Benzinger said. "When we think the gifts that have meant the most to us, they're typically not like a trendy online purchase. They tend to be something that is a little more thoughtful or something that someone spent time on."

Tessa said under-consumption gifts can include homemade sugar scrubs, cookie plates or even a thoughtful gift box with a collection of care items from a small local business.

"Homemade gifts show that somebody thought about what you might like and took the time to make it, and I think that's really special when we think about what we really value," Benzinger said.

Shoppers said the idea of less can actually lead to a better holiday, both financially and emotionally.

"I definitely look at the cost versus quality of items, and a lot of the time, I do feel and find that just because something is expensive doesn't mean the quality was worth it," Rebecca Stickney said.

Experts like Rebecca Vannesd, assistant professor in the school of counseling at Oakland University, said what we remember most from the holidays isn't what's under the tree.

"I think as a parent you're always just wanting to create something really magical for your child," said Cheryl Russell, a mother. "I really try to be very thoughtful in the gifts that I select and not worry about the number of presents or the amount we're spending on the presents and just focus on what I think he'll really enjoy."

Economists say the trend also reflects a changing financial reality.

"We have a K-had economy right now, and those who have are doing better and those who don't have so much are doing worse, and so if you look at the shopping patterns that we're already seeing for this Christmas season, it reflects that," said Janell Townsend, a professor of marketing and international business at Oakland University.

And as the Holidays approach, many say under-consumption isn't about doing without; it's about choosing what matters most.