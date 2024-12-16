Underwater main break repaired, boil water advisory in effect on Harsens Island

Water is expected to be flowing soon on Harsens Island – if it already isn't – St. Clair County Homeland Security & Emergency Management director.

Justin Westmiller posted on Facebook on Sunday night that the fix for a water main break last week is complete and they were purging and testing for pressure.

Those who have water flowing are being asked to boil the tap water prior to drinking or ingesting it in any form.

Last Thursday, an underwater main break left the island's nearly 2,000 residents without water. The Clay Township Fire Department was handling the delivery of water bottles to residents on the island.

Donna Halacoglu, who lives on the north channel, said she noticed overnight that the water wasn't working and she called the non-emergency line and learned others on the island were without water.

Hear from Halacoglu in the video below

Harsens Island resident speaks about not having water

She also has parents on the island and she managed to get water to them as well.

"We can stay in our homes, but we can't use the bathroom facilities or shower, so I really don't know," Halacoglu said when asked what their plan is if the water is shut off for longer than a few days.

She said they are planning to go to the mainland to get water as well.

"This is quite challenging. We have the river in front of us so we can use that for toilets and to flush," Jackie Beyer said. "I can only do this for a few days, but I have animals at home."

Hear more from Beyer in the video below