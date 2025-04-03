Unemployed Michigan workers will see an increase in payment benefits

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Unemployed workers in Michigan will now receive a payment increase in their benefits.

This increase comes days after the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics named Michigan as the state with the highest increase in unemployment rates in the last year. It’s the first increase in over 20 years and some workers say the hike is long overdue.

"So this year, benefits go from a maximum of $362 a week to a maximum of $446,” said Nick Assendelft, a spokesperson for the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency.

Hear more about the changes from Assendelft in the video below:

Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency spokesperson speaks on changes

Detroiter Alex Robinson said he has been laid off since December as a contractor for one of the automakers. While he said the increase is appreciated, he thinks it should be more.

“Eighty-two dollars for over 20-plus years — what was the increase per year,” Robinson said.

Robinson said he currently receives the maximum benefit of $362 a week in unemployment benefits, but that is not what he brings home.

“They also take child support out of mine,” he said. “So, mine is $207.”

Robinson said he brings home a little over $400 every two weeks from unemployment.

“Four hundred and 14 dollars two times a month doesn’t even pay my rent,” Robinson said.

But he is looking forward to the bump.

Currently, the unemployment rate in Michigan is at 5.4%.

Wayne State University economics professor Kevin Cotter said one reason we are seeing an increase in the unemployment rate is because of the slowdown in hiring.

“Especially in the last few months with the uncertainty about the future trade policy,” Cotter said. “We're (Michiganders) still very dependent on the automobile industry and Michigan is especially vulnerable to the effects of tariffs."

Cotter said the inconsistency in the imposing of tariffs has been making companies — especially automakers — think twice before hiring.



But, there has been employment growth in other industries.

“Our biggest growth industry has been health care,” Cotter said. “We have an increasing number of elderly people needing more care. So that’s been a continued growth industry.”

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency said unemployed workers will also qualify for up to 26 weeks of unemployment with the new changes instead of the current 14 to 20 weeks.

But for Robinson, while he says the increase in benefits across the board will be helpful, he’s hoping his days of being out of work come to an end very soon.

“Man, I’m begging. I swear I’m begging to go back to work,” Robinson said.

