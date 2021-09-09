Unemployment Insurance Agency to explore options for replacing its operating system

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency says they are exploring options to replace their unemployment benefits and employer tax system.

According to a press release from UIA, the current system has been in use since 2012. The organization has issued a Request for Information through the Department of Technology, Management and Budget, which will give them a better understanding of the products that are available.

“It’s been nearly 10 years since we first started using our current system and we want to provide a better, more agile user experience for both our claimant and employer users,” said Liza Estlund Olson, acting UIA director, in a press release. “This will be a lengthy process with our partners at DTMB to make sure it’s done well and is a smooth transition for all the residents of Michigan who rely on us.”

The UIA says they also plan to work with their current vendor to maintain and upgrade the system in the interim.

The key objectives in the search, UIA says, are Usability and Accessibility; Program Integrity and Security; Business Process Improvements; Accounting, Analytics and Reporting; Fraud Detection and Analytics; Eligibility and Timeliness of Payments; Maintenance and Support; and Compliance.

