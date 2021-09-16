Union contract does not mandate COVID vaccines for Michigan Medicine nurses

(WXYZ) — A union contract between the Michigan Nurses Association and Michigan Medicine does not mandate COVID vaccines for Michigan Medicine nurses.

The collective bargaining agreement, rather, encourages the vaccinations instead of requiring them.

“The Michigan Nurses Association strongly encourages everyone to get vaccinated and has been at the forefront of fighting for vaccine access," said Anne Jackson, Michigan Medicine RN and Michigan Nurses Association board member. "Vaccines are an important component of fighting the pandemic but not the only one."

She added that the MNA believes that these decisions are best made democratically by healthcare workers.

According to a statement from Michigan Medicine, the health system is currently asking nurses to voluntarily report their vaccination status, but said that they are still in the process of collecting the data.

They added that many of their nurses had received the vaccine from Michigan Medicine.

Michigan Medicine said the physician’s assistant union, however, did agree to a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.