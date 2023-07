United adding special flights to and from Detroit for college football season

(WXYZ) — United Airlines announced Friday it is adding dozens of special routes for college football season, including flights to and from Detroit for Michigan and Michigan State games.

According to United, the airline will add flights to Detroit from Las Vegas for the Nevada at Michigan game on Sept. 9; from Seattle to Detroit for the Washington vs. Michigan State game on Sept. 16; and from Detroit to College Station for the Michigan vs. Penn State game on Nov. 11.

The map of the flights and list of games is below.