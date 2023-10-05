United States Navy decommissions the USS Detroit (LCS 7)

MAYPORT, Fla. (WXYZ) — On September 29, the United States Navy decommissioned the USS Detroit (LCS 7) in Mayport, Florida.

Commissioned on October 22, 2016, in Lake Michigan, the USS Detroit (LCS 7) is “the sixth US Navy vessel to bear the name of Michigan’s largest city. The ship represents the proud people of the Detroit community.”

A littoral combat ship (LCS), the USS Detroit and its crew were crucial in defending and ensuring the nation’s maritime freedom and superiority, including assisting with the seizure of narcotics to prevent them from entering the U.S.

“To the Sailors who have served aboard the USS Detroit, both past and present, I extend my deepest appreciation for your service.” said Capt. Meger Chappell, Commanding Officer, Destroyer Squadron Four Zero. “Your unwavering commitment and dedication to duty have been an inspiration to us all. The legacy of Detroit will live on through your stories, your achievements, and the impact you have made on our nation’s defense.”

The USS Detroit established the standard for all LCS ships in the U.S. Navy’s fleet. Operating in near-shore environments, LCS’ are versatile and capable of supporting various fleet missions to ensure maritime security and sea control all over the world.

