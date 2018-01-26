United States Olympic Committee demands resignation of USA Gymnastics board

(WXYZ) - Larry Nassar’s sentencing hearing may be over, but the fallout from the abuse of more than 150 women suffered at the hands of the former sports medicine doctor at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics is just beginning.

A letter from the United States Olympic Committee says USA Gymnastics needs a fresh start - and its entire board of directors must resign by January 31 - or else.



The Olympic committee outlined demands for the next 12 months that include:

USA Gymnastics must find all new board members

All staff and new board members must complete Safe Sport training

They must cooperate with an independent investigation into who knew what, when, and what systematic failures contributed to the abuse

Later, USAG issued its response:

USA Gymnastics completely embraces the requirements outlined in the Jan. 25, 2017 letter from the United States Olympic Committee and appreciates the opportunity to work with the USOC to accomplish change for the betterment of our organization, our athletes and our clubs. We understand that the requirements imposed by the letter will help us enhance our ability to build a culture of empowerment throughout the organization, with an increased focus on athlete safety and well-being. Our commitment is uncompromising, and we hope everything we do makes this very clear.

After impact statements of more than 150 women sharing their personal stories of abuse at the hands of Larry Nassar, Michigan State University's board of trustees will hold a public meeting today open to the public to discuss replacing the school's president who resigned earlier this week.