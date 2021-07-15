United Way creates recovery fund to aid flood victims in Metro-Detroit

In response to the recent storms and heavy rainfall in Wayne and Oakland counties, the United Way for Southeastern Michigan has created a fund intended to help mobilize immediate support when crises strike.

“When our community faces a crisis, we must be able to immediately respond," president and CEO, United Way for Southeastern Michigan Dr. Darienne Hudson said. “Right now, thousands of families are struggling with the impact of the recent flooding across our region — this, on top of the losses and stresses the pandemic brought. When a crisis like this arises, we need to have resources on hand to help them return to stability as quickly as possible.”

The organization's goal is to raise $1 million for flood relief. The first $250,000 raised will be matched by a donor.

"We are grateful to have the support of philanthropist MacKenzie Scott and other generous donors to help power this effort," vice president of fund development at United Way for Southeastern Michigan Shelly Watts said.

This fund will immediately aid those struggling with the current emergency, help individuals navigate resources and legal options for flood recovery and reimbursement, and connect families with cleanup and remediation services.

“There is tremendous power in coming together to take care of each other in times of crisis," Hudson said. "Our goal is to ensure that whenever disaster strikes, families and front-line organizations have a trusted place to turn for immediate support and recovery."

Anyone needing help during a time of crisis is encouraged to Dial 2-1-1 or visit unitedwaysem.org for assistance.

To support flood relief efforts in Southeastern Michigan, United Way is asking for contributions at www.UnitedWayCrisisFund.org.

