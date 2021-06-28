United Way for Southeastern Michigan fields more than 1,000 flood-related calls over weekend

(WXYZ) — The United Way for Southeastern Michigan fielded more than 1,000 flood-related calls over the weekend.

The organization says they are activating their crisis plan to make sure flood victims can receive support and resources.

On Saturday, the United Way says they received 444 flood calls and 848 on Sunday.

The majority of the calls request support with:

Washers

Dryers

Furnaces

Hot water tank

Food (stored in the basement)

Clothing (stored in the basement)

Shelter

Abandon cars

Impounded cars

Home (infrastructure damage)

Assistance with cleaning up their basements and homes

United Way's 2-1-1 helpline is available 24 hours a day, every day of the year. If you have issues dialing 2-1-1, you can call 1-800-552-1183.