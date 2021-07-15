University of Michigan creates office to handle sexual misconduct, bias

Watch
The University of Michigan is creating a new office dedicated to investigating sexual misconduct claims, which will provide support to victims and offer education to the campus community.
Posted at 6:46 PM, Jul 15, 2021
DETROIT (AP) — The University of Michigan is creating a new office dedicated to investigating sexual misconduct claims, which will provide support to victims and offer education to the campus community.

The office will have a broad portfolio, including to address civil rights issues and other discrimination.

Separately, supervisors will be prohibited from starting a romantic relationship with subordinates.

The university has been rocked by sexual misconduct scandals involving a senior official and a longtime doctor.

The new, much larger office will replace the Office for Institutional Equity.

President Mark Schlissel says the goal is to have a campus where students and staff feel safe and can thrive.

