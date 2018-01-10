University of Michigan fraternity shut down for policy violations

(WXYZ) - A fraternity at the University of Michigan has been shut down due to policy violations -- some of which prohibited hazing, according to a news release from Zeta Beta Tau International Headquarters.

ZBT's governing body reportedly voted to close the chapter at U-M after a months long investigation.

"Zeta Beta Tau ended pledging in 1989 as a safeguard against hazing. We were the first fraternity to do so. The actions of the brothers of the Colony at the University of Michigan violated our policies and acted in ways antithetical to our mission and values. Health and safety is a top priority of Zeta Beta Tau, and we are committed to facilitating a positive fraternity experience," read the release in part.