University of Michigan graduate workers to strike, rally on Wednesday morning

(WXYZ) — University of Michigan graduate workers with the Graduate Employees’ Organization plan to strike after five months of negotiations with the university.

According to the GEO, a strike authorization vote passed last week with 95 percent of votes in favor.

The GEO said workers will walk off the job Wednesday at 10:24 a.m. and rally on the Drag.

“This action represents graduate workers’ determination to fight for a U-M for all and a contract that is focused on equity, dignity and a living wage for graduate workers,” said Jared Eno, president for the Graduate Employees Organization, in a statement. “You shouldn’t need family wealth to be a graduate student, we’re fighting for a university where any worker can flourish – no matter if they’re a parent, transgender, an international worker, or disabled.”

The University of Michigan released the following statement about the announced strike:

“The university recognizes the essential contributions of GSIs and GSSAs to our academic community and remains committed to bargaining in good faith with GEO.

The GEO contract specifically prohibits interference with the operations of the university, including by striking. A strike by public employees is also contrary to Michigan law.

Beyond any legal considerations is an ethical one: if collective bargaining is to retain its value, all parties must honor the terms of the contract they signed. We urge GEO to reconsider breaching the agreement we reached through good faith collective bargaining.

Nonetheless, our focus remains on continuing instruction for our students and achieving an agreement with GEO through the negotiation process.”

Updates from the current bargaining sessions, can be found here.