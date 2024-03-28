University of Michigan Health buys former Kmart HQ land in Troy for 'multi-specialty facility'

The University of Michigan Health has purchased the site of the former Kmart headquarters in Troy with plans for a multi-specialty facility.

The location at the northwest corner of Big Beaver and Coolidge Highway has sat vacant since 2006 and demolition started late last year on the property.

The University of Michigan Board of Regents has to approve the purchase of the 7.28 acres of the site.

According to the university, the multi-specialty facility is part of a plan to expand specialty clinical services and increase patient access in Oakland County and Southeast Michigan.

“We are thrilled to announce our plans for a long term presence and commitment to patients in Oakland County, in keeping with our efforts to create a statewide network of care that allows Michiganders the ability to receive our world class care close to home,” Dr. Marschall S. Runge, the CEO of Michigan Medicine, said in a statement.“We are planning development of a facility that focuses on advanced specialty and diagnostic services. This is a starting point for a broader and deeper U-M Health presence in southeast Michigan.”

Dr. David Miller, the president of U-M Health, the clinical division of Michigan Medicine, said they are excited to move into a prominent location in Troy.

“We believe this new investment will bring our U-M Health expertise to a whole new community of patients, providing easier access for metro Detroit residents to our nationally renowned clinical expertise and innovation,” Miller said in a statement.