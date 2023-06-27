University of Michigan launches collaborative t-shirts with Born In Detroit Apparel

(WXYZ) — The University of Michigan has teamed up with Born In Detroit Apparel to bring collaborative t-shirts to University of Michigan bookstores. This marks the first official collaboration between the two organizations.

This exclusive line currently includes two t-shirts but the partners say there will be a larger launch with a wider variety for both men and women in July.

UofM

“We are thrilled to partner with the M Den and the University of Michigan in launching a brand-new apparel line. Born In Detroit was created to showcase pride in the city of Detroit, and now it is truly an honor to further align that pride with such a prestigious institution like the University of Michigan,” Anthony Tomey, Co-Owner of Born In Detroit and CEO of The Tomey Group said.

The University of Michigan was founded in Detroit in 1817 as a preparatory school before moving to its present location in Ann Arbor in 1837.

The t-shirts can be found on The M Den website for $35.