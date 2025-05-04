University of Michigan President Santa Ono announces decision to step down

(WXYZ) — University of Michigan President Santa Ono announced on Sunday that he has been selected as the sole finalist for the presidency of the University of Florida and plans to take the role later this summer after the appointment is approved.

Ono has been president of the university for the past three years.

In a letter to the University of Michigan community on Sunday, he said that serving the university “has been a distinct honor.”

“The University of Michigan — and the State of Michigan — have forever captured my heart. It has been a profound privilege to be part of this extraordinary community and this remarkable state,” he wrote.

Read the full letter here.