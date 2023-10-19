Watch Now
University of Michigan Regents approve applying for liquor licenses at Big House, Crisler and Yost

Paul Sancya/AP
Michigan tight end Colston Loveland (18) celebrates his touchdown catch against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 6:19 PM, Oct 19, 2023
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan is applying for liquor licenses to potentially sell alcohol at Michigan Stadium, Crisler Center and Yost Ice Arena.

The school's board approved the action item Thursday.

Michigan plans to sell alcohol at basketball and hockey games this upcoming season and to decide at a later date whether to have booze for sale at football games.

Michigan State University began selling alcohol earlier this season and will have it for sale Saturday night when it hosts the second-ranked Wolverines.

Alcohol is available at a vast majority of Power Five college football stadiums.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation last summer that would allow liquor licenses to be issued to sporting venues at public universities.

Whitmer said at the time that the new law would help “reduce the likelihood of binge drinking before games,” while also bringing “in a heck of a lot more revenue.”

Also on Thursday, The Board of Regents approved locker room renovations for Glenn E. Schembechler Hall and the William Davidson Player Development Center. The university says the projects will be funded through Athletic Department Gifts.

