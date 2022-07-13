(WXYZ) — The University of Michigan is expected to name a new president Wednesday at a special Board of Regents meeting at 1 p.m..

The announcement comes months after former President Mark Schlissel was fired over an alleged inappropriate relationship with a female colleague.

A report from the Detroit Free Press and the Detroit News say that UM will likely name Santa Ono as its next leader.

Ono is currently the president of the University of British Columbia (UBC).

He is known for his personal touch as a university president and has over 27,000 followers on Twitter.

Ono's posts often highlight UBC programs and show him out and about in the community with students.

According to his UBC bio, Ono is also the former president of the University of Cincinnati.

He's a molecular immunologist and a graduate of the University of Chicago.

Ono has also taught at prestigious universities including Harvard and John Hopkins.

His new role would replace Interim President Mary Sue Coleman. She temporarily stepped into the role after Mark Schlissel was forced out.

Coleman will likely stick around to help Ono transition.