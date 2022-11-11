University of Michigan to increase security in and around the Michigan Stadium tunnel

(WXYZ) — The University of Michigan says going forward, its Michigan Stadium will have increased security presence during football games.

This comes after a fight erupted in the Michigan tunnel following the U-M v. MSU rivalry game this October.

The fight led to the suspension of eight Spartan players.

In a statement, the school says they, "remain focused on providing the safest possible gameday environment for all participants and attendees and have reviewed everything from operations to access thresholds in partnership with DPSS. The most recognizable adjustment will be an increase in security staffing in areas bordering the tunnel opening to the field so that we can better monitor crowd and participant interactions."

They will also create a more pronounced gap between the visiting and home teams when accessing the tunnel areas during halftime and postgame, according to the statement.

These safety protocols will go into place Saturday when the Wolverines face Nebraska at home.